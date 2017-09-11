President Rodrigo Dutete has threatened to declare martial law in the whole Philippines if the communist New People's Army would openly bring rebellion on the streets.

In an interview with reporters in Cagayan de Oro City on Saturday night, Duterte said the NPA rebels have been actively meeting in public places. They were not hiding the meetings anymore, he said.

"I said, 'it's okay. I'll let you do it.' But do not commit the mistake. I am not threatening. Do not commit the mistake of staging a rebellion, when there's fighting on the streets," Duterte said.

"I will not hesitate to impose martial law all throughout the country and order the arrest of everybody whether you have a camp or not. I'm not threatening, but I will really use the Armed Forces as well as the police," he stressed.

Duterte said he did not want killings to happen. "But if you will do that, I will arrest all of you. All of you," he added.

He said the leftists could demonstrate on the streets and he would order the military to stay in the barracks, "but be prepared for war."

Duterte abandoned peace talks with the leftist rebels, citing atrocities they have committed despite the peace process. Celerina Monte/DMS