At least six officials of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) are due to retire before the end of this year.

This includes AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Eduardo Ano who will reach the mandatory retirement age of 56 on October 26.

Ano, a member of Philippine Military Academy class of 1983 assumed the country's highest military post in December 2016. He is the second AFP Chief of Staff appointed during the Duterte administration.

President Rodrigo Duterte had expressed his plan to designate Ano as his senior aide because the law prohibits a retired military officer to become secretary of the Department of Interior and Local Government within a year from the date of his retirement.

Ano welcomes the announcement of the president and expressed willingness to serve after his retirement.

“I am glad that the president can see my service and he gave importance and recognition, so it’s an honor for me,” Ano said in an interview in Pasay City last Tuesday.

“I leave it to the national leadership on how I can offer my service, I will not choose... I just want to serve the public, If we still see problem in our country where we can use our ability, I am willing to help to the best of my ability,” he added.

Other officials due to retire are Northern Luzon Command chief Lt. Gen. Romeo Tanalgo on September 5, Army chief Lt. Gen. Glorioso Miranda on October 8, and Air Force chief Lt. Gen. Edgar Fallorina by November 1.

Lt. Gen. Oscar Lactao, head of Central Command of the AFP and Eastern Mindanao Command chief Lt. Gen. Rey Leonardo Guerrero are set to retire on December 11 and December 17, respectively.

Despite the significant movement in military leadership, Ano assures that the military will ensure those who will replace them are qualified.

“The AFP is a professional and dynamic organization, there is no indispensible here all have passes the career ladder or the military career,” he said.

“We will ensure that those who will replace are qualified and well informed about what we were doing here in the armed forces, we have campaign plan Development Support and Security Plan Kapayapaan, all our plan up to the end of this year was there, they just have to follow the blueprint,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS