President Rodrigo Duterte led on Monday the conferment of posthumous awards to 128 police and soldiers who died in fighting terrorists in Mindanao.

In an emotional and what could be the longest commemoration of the National Heroes' Day in years, Duterte conferred the Order of Lapu-Lapu with Kalasag Medal to five policemen and 123 members of the Philippine Marines and Army during the ceremony at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City.

The Kalasag Medal is awarded to officials and personnel of the government and private individuals who lost their lives or property as a direct result of their participation in an activity pursuant to a campaign or advocacy of the president.

Duterte created the Order of Lapu-Lapu under Executive Order No. 17 to honor Lapu-Lapu, who fought the Spaniards colonizers and killed Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan in the Battle of Mactan on April 27, 1521.

"Today, we confer the Order of Lapu-Lapu [on] individuals who rendered extraordinary service to our country. Of utmost significance are the fallen heroes of Marawi, of Jolo, Sulu and in other places in the country fighting terrorism and subversion of the New Peoples Army and the ISIS-Maute terror groups in Lanao," Duterte said.

He expressed his gratitude to the fallen heroes for their valuable service, adding the nation should be indebted to them.

Of the 128 men in uniform, many were in their 20s. The youngest was 21 years old while the oldest 47 years old.

The ceremony became more emotional as a video, which served as a tribute to slain police and soldiers, was shown.

Duterte also led the wreath-laying on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldiers in the cemetery.

Also present were Vice President Leni Robredo and other Cabinet secretaries including Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, and National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr. The program, which began at 8:30am lasted for almost two hours. Celerina Monte/DMS