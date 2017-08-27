Despite the controversial death of a 17-year-old student in Caloocan City, Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald Dela Rosa said police will not make any changes on their anti- drugs operation.

"It will still continue. We just have to avoid this kind of situation," he said in an interview with dzBB when asked if the PNP will change its style on how they implement their anti-illegal drug operation.

"Our reminder to them is to always respect the human rights and be discriminate on operation and not to just hit anything and anyone," he added.

Kian Delos Santos, a Grade 11 student who was killed in an anti-illegal drug raid in Caloocan City last week was laid to rest in La Loma Cemetery in Manila on Saturday.

In a Malacanang statement read by Assistant to the Presidential Spokesman China Jocson, the Palace said although President Rodrigo Duterte is expressing his support to law enforcers, the commander-in- chief reminded them that he will not tolerate illegal activities.

"The president has reminded our law enforcement officers in numerous occasions that he will not tolerate their wrongdoings or illegal acts, and the filing of a criminal complaint underscores this resolve of the government," Jocson said.

"Let us allow the legal process to run its course, and trust the justice system under the Duterte presidency," she added. Robina Asido/DMS