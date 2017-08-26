The National Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) raised its alert status to its highest level of red from blue Friday afternoon.

This took place as weather forecasters said Tropical Storm Jolina was estimated 110 km south-southeast of Casiguran, Aurora with winds of up to 80 kph and gusts of up to 95 kph.

Earlier, Romina Marasigan, NDRRMC spokesperson, said the NDRRMC operation center was placed under blue alert status around noon after council members discussed preparation for the possible effect of Tropical Storm Jolina .

She said all regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office that will be affected by the storm were placed on red alert status since noon.

Under blue alert, personnel from member agencies namely: Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Health (DOH), Bureau of Fire (BFP), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine National Police (PNP) and Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) shall render 24/7 duty to ensure immediate coordination of actions taken, said NDRRMC Executive Director and Civil Defense Administrator Ricardo Jalad in a press release. Robina Asido/DMS