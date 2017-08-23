English Articles
LTFRB warns Grab for fare surge
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB)
warned on Tuesday transportation network vehicle Grab it will be
punished amid complaints of sudden surge of its rate after the
suspension of rival Uber.
In a press briefing in Malacanang, LTFRB chairman Martin Delgra III
said his office have received complaints regarding the spike on Grab's
fare.
"I was told about it, and we have been monitoring it, and we have told
Grab to stay on the cap that we have imposed as early as December 27,
2016, where they are allowed a surge of twice as much as the basic
rate. The order of December 27 stays until today," he said.
He said if Grab would continue to take advantage of the absence of
Uber operation, "if need be, we will penalize Grab."
LTFRB has suspended Uber's operation for one month for continuing to
accept additional accreditation of new and active accounts. Celerina
Monte/DMS