The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB)

warned on Tuesday transportation network vehicle Grab it will be

punished amid complaints of sudden surge of its rate after the

suspension of rival Uber.

In a press briefing in Malacanang, LTFRB chairman Martin Delgra III

said his office have received complaints regarding the spike on Grab's

fare.

"I was told about it, and we have been monitoring it, and we have told

Grab to stay on the cap that we have imposed as early as December 27,

2016, where they are allowed a surge of twice as much as the basic

rate. The order of December 27 stays until today," he said.

He said if Grab would continue to take advantage of the absence of

Uber operation, "if need be, we will penalize Grab."

LTFRB has suspended Uber's operation for one month for continuing to

accept additional accreditation of new and active accounts. Celerina

Monte/DMS