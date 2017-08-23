Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno said on Tuesday a supplemental budget

may be passed to fund the free tuition fee in state-run higher

educational and vocational institutions starting next year.

Diokno told reporters in Manila the government needs Pa 50 billion

budget for 2018 and P70 billion by 2021 to subsidize over a million

students in state universities and colleges, local government colleges

and vocational schools under the Technical Education Skills and

Development Authority.

He said he will sit down with the finance committee chairs of the

Senate and the House of Representatives to review the proposed 2018

budget and determine where to get the subsidy for the implementation

of the free tuition fees and other miscellaneous expenses for college

and vocational students.

"If it (2018 proposed budget) won't suffice, we will ask for a

supplemental budget," he said.

President Rodrigo Duterte submitted to Congress a proposed P3.767

trillion budget for next year during his State of the Nation Address

in July, way ahead than his approval of the Universal Access to

Quality Tertiary Education Law in early August.

Under the law, Congress could not pass a budget, which will exceed

with the one prepared by the executive branch.

There are 113 SUCs and 16 local government colleges accredited by the

Commission on Higher Education covered by the new law.

Diokno said they might put a cap in the number of students in the

state-run higher educational institutions.

A nationwide exam, similar to National College Entrance Examination,

could be conducted by March or April next year, he said.

During the transition period, "let us not expand the student

enrollment," Diokno said.

Duterte signed into law the bill, which provides for free tuition and

miscellaneous fees for college students in state-run colleges and

universities despite opposition of his economic managers due to lack

of budget.

Diokno said they hope to finish the implementing rules and regulations

within one month since the approval of the law. Celerina Monte/DMS