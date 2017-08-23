English Articles
Diokno says supplemental budget may be needed to fund free tuition fee in SUCs
Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno said on Tuesday a supplemental budget
may be passed to fund the free tuition fee in state-run higher
educational and vocational institutions starting next year.
Diokno told reporters in Manila the government needs Pa 50 billion
budget for 2018 and P70 billion by 2021 to subsidize over a million
students in state universities and colleges, local government colleges
and vocational schools under the Technical Education Skills and
Development Authority.
He said he will sit down with the finance committee chairs of the
Senate and the House of Representatives to review the proposed 2018
budget and determine where to get the subsidy for the implementation
of the free tuition fees and other miscellaneous expenses for college
and vocational students.
"If it (2018 proposed budget) won't suffice, we will ask for a
supplemental budget," he said.
President Rodrigo Duterte submitted to Congress a proposed P3.767
trillion budget for next year during his State of the Nation Address
in July, way ahead than his approval of the Universal Access to
Quality Tertiary Education Law in early August.
Under the law, Congress could not pass a budget, which will exceed
with the one prepared by the executive branch.
There are 113 SUCs and 16 local government colleges accredited by the
Commission on Higher Education covered by the new law.
Diokno said they might put a cap in the number of students in the
state-run higher educational institutions.
A nationwide exam, similar to National College Entrance Examination,
could be conducted by March or April next year, he said.
During the transition period, "let us not expand the student
enrollment," Diokno said.
Duterte signed into law the bill, which provides for free tuition and
miscellaneous fees for college students in state-run colleges and
universities despite opposition of his economic managers due to lack
of budget.
Diokno said they hope to finish the implementing rules and regulations
within one month since the approval of the law. Celerina Monte/DMS