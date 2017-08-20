A military officer and seven others were arrested by operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in the province of Bukidnon last Friday.

Lt. Col. Ray Tiongson, Philippine Army public affairs officer, identified the arrested Army officer as 2nd Lt. Arthur Rey Aranggo, who is attached to the Army Headquarters and Headquarters Support Group.

He explained that Aranggo is on academic break after finishing the basic officer leaders course.

Tiongson said Aranggo and seven others, including a certain Geoff Augustus Silabay were arrested during the buy-bust operation at the vicinity of 1st Avenue Inn, Propia St., Brgy. Sumpong, Malaybalay City in Bukidnon.

"Confiscated in their possession were more or less 20 grams of suspected shabu and drug paraphernalia," he said.

Tiongson said Aranggo graduated from Officer Candidate School (OCS) last December 2016 is being investigated over his possible involvement into illegal drugs operation.

"If evidence warrants, if 2nd Lt Aranggo is indeed linked with illegal drug operation, he will be referred to either the military court martial or the Army’s Efficiency and Separation Board (ESB). This is without prejudice to the possible criminal cases that will be filed against him," he said.

"The Army will not tolerate any of its personnel involved in illegal drugs operation," he added. Robina Asido/DMS