Director Oscar Albaylde, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) head, said three policemen allegedly involved in the death of a 17-year old boy in an anti-drug operation, are relieved from their posts.

In a radio interview, Albayalde said he relieved the three officers including the Caloocan City Police Community Precinct 7 commander as he ordered the Regional Investigation Division and PNP-Internal Affairs Service to investigate.

Last Wednesday, a 17-year old boy identified as Kian Loyd Delos Santos died during an Oplan Galugad operation in Barangay 160, Caloocan City.

"First thing yesterday after I saw the news, I relieved the three policemen involved plus the PCP (Police Community Precinct) commander immediately," he said.

He is expecting the officers to report to the Regional Holding and Accounting Unit for them to conduct an investigation.

"It is better if they will be relieved so we can get a fair investigation and they will not influence the investigation of IAS," he added.

Albayalde assured if the cops were involved in violence and abuse, they will face administrative and criminal charges.

"If we verify that they have lapses or they did violence or our authorities abuse (people), we will not let this pass and we will file administrative and criminal charges against our cops," he said.

Albayalde added these continuous anti-crime operation is not coincidental as police didn't stop their war on illegal drugs.

"It only became controversial since the One Time, Big Time (operation) happened simultaneously and it doesn't focus on one place. There are operations in every part of Manila and all the stations are doing their job," he said.

Senior Superintendent Chito Bersaluna, Caloocan police chief, said in a separate radio interview they will not tolerate their officers who neglect their duties.

"If we can proved that there were lapses in our officers, we will investigate it. We will not tolerate if there is negligence in our policemen," Bersaluna said.

Albayalde added that the One Time, Big Time operation doesn't focus only on illegal drugs.

"We serve warrant of arrests on wanted persons," he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS