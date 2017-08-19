Government troops have culled at least 6,000 chickens in San Luis town in Pampanga as they assist the Department of Agriculture in its fight against bird flu.

Lt. Col. Isagani Nato, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Northern Luzon Command Public Affairs Officer, said the 7th Infantry Divisio Army and AFP Peace Keeping Operation Center achieved this on Friday.

Nato said the troops' deployment based on the request of the Bureau of Animal Industry in response to the avian influenza virus infection in the area started Thursday.

“Initial troops from the 48th Infantry Battalion (IB) arrived late afternoon and have culled a total of 6,000 chickens until midnight,” he said.

He said all infected chickens were being burned to prevent the spread of the virus.

Nato emphasized not all troops deployed to assist the Department of Agriculture will be involved in culling infected chickens.

“They were initially trained and individually screened based on the health condition parameters set by the Department of Health (DOH) before being authorized to participate in culling,” he said.

“Additional troops who also arrived later Thursday are still undergoing the same training and screening, along with the new batch of NOLCOM troopers who arrived today (Aug. 18) at 6:30 am in Brgy Sta Rita, San Luis, Pampanga,” he added.

Nato said “Fort Magsaysay Station Hospital also sent military medical personnel to assist in expediting the screening process and authorization of those who can cull chickens.”

“This activity manifests the commitment of Northern Luzon Command under Lt. Gen Romeo Tanalgo to respond, protect and secure the Filipinos in its area of responsibility, through inert-agency coordination and support to national development,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS