A police officer was abducted by alleged New People's Army members in Kidapawan City Tuesday morning.

Kidapawan City Police Station chief Police Supt. Gilberto Tuzon identified the victim as PO1 Bristol Catalan, 52, and a resident of Purok 3, Brgy. Katipunan.

Initial report said around 6:45 am, on board his motorcycle, Catalan was bringing his two children to their school when an undetermined number of suspected NPA rebels accosted him at Purok 4 at the same barangay.

The armed men left his two children and motorcycle behind before going towards unknown direction.

Tuzon said Catalan is assigned at Makilala Municipal Station. Authorities are now conducting pursuit operation for possible recovery of Catalan. Ella Dionisio/ DMS