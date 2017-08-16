Hiroyuki Nagahama , the alleged mastermind in the killing of two Japanese men in Culion last May 30, pleads not guilty on Tuesday in his arraignment before Palawan's Regional Trial Court.

With the help of his lawyer Joel Tan, Nagahama denied before RTC Branch 49 the two counts of Murder with illegal possession of firearms case charged against him by the Provincial Prosecutor's Office along with five other suspects.

Prior to the arraignement, the prosecution filed a motion to utilize two interpreters for both plaintiff and defendant for purpose of counter checking if interpretation is properly done.

Last week, the court issued arrest warrant against other suspects including Reynante Labampa, Joviz Vizcarra and Bernardo Rodriguez Radam alias Bhando, Carlos Diaz Jr. alias Jun and Sonny Anicete alias Tatan.

Two Japanese tourists identified as Masaru Itani and Yoshihiru Arai were murdered in an island in Culion, with eyewitnesses identifying Nagahama and the other suspects as involved in the killing. DMS