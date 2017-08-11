Malacanang assured on Thursday that contingency plans are in place amid threat of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to attack Guam where a huge number of American soldiers have been stationed.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said the Philippine post in Guam has contingency plans.

"Well, as far as I know, especially regarding Filipinos in Guam, the embassies and consulates in general have including the one in Hagatna, Guam have contingency plans which are regularly updated to enable them to respond to emergencies," he said.

"So in other words, it’s pretty automatic that if there are any threats, especially for those who are in affected areas, they have contingency plans for those things," Abella added.

Abella could not say if President Rodrigo Duterte would convene the National Security Council as proposed by some lawmakers.

North Korea's state-run news agency KCNA reportedly said DPRK was mulling a possible missile strike on Guam.

US President Donald Trump earlier warned to unleash "fire and fury" on North Korea.

In the recently concluded ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting and Related Meetings, the diplomats issued separate statements raising "grave concerns" over the situation in the Korean Peninsula.

They also urged DPRK to abide by the UN Security Council Resolutions to abandon its nuclear program and ballistic missile tests. Celerina Monte/DMS