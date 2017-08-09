President Rodrigo Duterte met on Tuesday newly-appointed Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono and discussed with him various issues, including the campaign against terrorism.

Kono, who participated in the 50th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting and Related Meetings in Manila, called on Duterte at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City.

In a press conference, Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said the meeting between Duterte and Kono went overtime.

"Most of the discussion was on anti-terrorism and the support of Japan. But the President also took the opportunity to thank Prime Minister (Shinzo) Abe for the support in the anti-terrorism (campaign), for the support in Marawi and for the infrastructure program that Japan and the Philippines are working together," he said as he described the discussion as "very good, frank."

Japan earlier offered to extend P100 million to assist the displaced families in war-torn Marawi City.

A statement from the Japan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that during the meeting, Kono discussed with Duterte Tokyo's offer to finance a flood control project in Cavite province.

Cayetano welcomed Kono's appointment as Japan's top diplomat as he thanked his counterpart for attending the conference in Manila and articulating Japan's position on different matters.

"We see eye to eye with Japan in many issues," he said.

He said Kono also reiterated the invitation for Duterte's possible visit to Tokyo again as the Philippines looks forward to Abe's attendance in the ASEAN and East Asia leaders' meeting in Manila in November. Duterte first visited Japan in October last year and Abe reciprocated the visit by going to Manila in January this year.

The DFA chief said the meeting between Duterte and Kono was "reflective of the very strong and warm relations" of the two countries. Celerina Monte/DMS