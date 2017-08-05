A Mexican Navy ship visited the country for the first time as it arrived in Manila on Friday morning.

Capt. Lued Lincuna, Philippine Navy spokesman, said the ship arrived in Pier 15, South Harbor around 9 am.

“Philippine Navy (PN) vessel Barkong Republikang Pilipinas (BRP) Rajah Humabon rendered customary meeting procedures at the vicinity of Corregidor Island and escorted the vessel to its designated berthing area,” he said.

“Philippine Navy delegates then accorded the visiting navy a welcome ceremony upon arrival followed by a port briefing related to security and health aboard the Mexican vessel,” he added.

Lincuna said the sailing crew of ARM Cuauht?moc, a Brick Barc sailing ship operated by the Armada de Mexico (Mexican Navy) is headed by Commanding Officer Capt. Rafael Lagunes Arteaga.

“As the ship that trains upcoming officers of the Mexican Navy, it carries with it around 40 cadets from the Heroic Navy Military School of Mexico,” he said.

Arteaga also mentioned that like the Philippines their country is also facing problem on illegal drugs.

“Definitely we have the same problem. We have similar situations. We are so far far far away but the problem is quite similar. Perhaps the inter change of training might be very very useful. It might be a little bit not logistical wise because of the distance. As far as relations and training and culture and in doctrine, I think it is very very feasible to support,” he said.

Lincuna emphasized that the visit of ARM Cuauht?moc from August 4 to 8, “marks the first time that a Mexican Navy vessel visited the country.”

“Its arrival to the country coincides with the vessel’s 35th anniversary and the centenary of the promulgation of the Mexican Constitution. As the “Ambassador and Knight of the Seas”, the ship prides itself as the genuine example of over 100 million Mexicans all over the world, carrying a message of peace and goodwill,” he said.

“Said visit is expected to further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two nations. Further, it is deemed to attest the renewed long-standing ties that join Mexico and the Philippines together, not only as partners but as sister nations,” he added.

In an interview with reporters, Ateaga noted the purpose of their visit in the country.

“Mexico and PH are very well bonded. Generally, the training cruise is done for two main purposes. First is the nautical rules of the wind and the current, we have to respect the nature and also the interrelations with the government which is very important,” he said.

Lincuna said the visiting navy personnel are scheduled to undertake various activities with their Filipino counterparts.

These include the courtesy call on the Flag Officer In Command of the Philippine Navy by the Mexican Navy ship’s C.O. along with Mexican Ambassador to the Philippines Gerardo Lozano Arredondo, as well as reciprocal receptions and goodwill games.

“The ship will also open its doors to the public through shipboard tour on selected hours for the people to enjoy a bit of Mexico, its traditions, craftsmanship, folklore, flavors and legacy,” he said.

“The engagement between the Philippine and Mexican navies will cap off with a send-off ceremony wherein a designated PN vessel will escort the visiting sailing ship up to the vicinity of Corregidor Island,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS