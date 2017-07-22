President Rodrigo Duterte said on Friday he has decided to abandon the peace talks with the communist rebels.

With this, Duterte said the some 20 National Democratic Front consultants who have been temporarily released due to the peace negotiations should surrender to the authorities, otherwise they would be hunted.

"Actually, maybe at this time they have decided really to stop talking and me, I have also decided to just abandon the talks," he told reporters in an interview after attending the Davao Investment Conference in Davao City.

Asked if he would order the arrest of the NDF consultants, he said: "Of course. They have to surrender or we will hunt them down. I am sorry, please do not resist because we will have trouble if you resist with a firearm or with a violence there. Do not resist. Surrender."

He noted the NDF consultants, including Benito and Wilma Tiamzon, chairman and secretary general, respectively, of the Communist Party of the Philippines, were released in August last year "conditionally" so that they could participate in the talks and make the peace process successful because their presence is needed.

"But since there (are) no more talks, stick to the agreement and surrender. You will be hunted," he reiterated.

During his speech in the investment conference, Duterte said the NDF branded him as a bully.

"Correct, you're right. 100 percent. I bully people who try to topple government and all the enemies of the state. That is my job to bully you and to kill you because there is war going on between us and you. You are killing my soldiers and policemen, so I bully you," he said.

The rebels have attacked a Presidential Security Group convoy the other day in Arakan, North Cotabato, injuring five government troopers.

Duterte noted that for the communists, the government has never done anything good.

He also said that he agrees with CPP founder Jose Maria Sison that talking during an event like martial law would render the peace talks unnecessary. Duterte has declared martial law in Mindanao due to rebellion and invasion by the Islamic State-linked Maute Terror Group in Marawi City.

"I believe you, Mr. Sison. You are right. We stop talking. We're wasting our time. This war that you are fighting, I was listening to you when I was a student. That was 50 years ago. Let us renew the fighting for another 50 years if it's what you want," he said.

Duterte was Sison's student in a university in Manila.

Duerte most NPA rebels were Lumads and indigenous people.

"Let them die. Me, I have an Armed Forces and Navy and Police. I can fight for another 50 years. Let us agree on that. And let us be ferocious at each other. No quarters given, no quarters asked. That is how it should be," he said.

"I'm really very sorry to break the friendship because I now handle the affairs of the nation," Duterte added. Celerina Monte/DMS