A military task force at the National Capitol Region has “more than a battalion of troops” on standby as part of security preparations for 2nd State of the Nation Address of President Rodrigo Duterte on July 24.

“We have standby forces, but normally we can only give the forces. We have timeline for each deployment in support to NCRPO (National Capital Region Police Office),” Col. Vic Tomas, deputy commander of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Joint Task Force National Capitol Region said on Tuesday.

“More than a battalion is safe to say so far and we're pooling additional forces to make sure that the second SONA of president will be safe, peaceful and secured,” he added.

Tomas said they are expecting to deploy the same number of troops during last year’s SONAs.

“Almost the same on the first SONA of the President, , We're trying to ask for additional forces because it is difficult if you do not have reserve. We're trying to get reserves just in case,” he said.

“The number (of last year’s deployment) if I remember it right maybe that’s around three to four hundred, plus reserves, so it reached to a thousand,” he added.

Tomas said so far they have not monitored any threat related to the SONA.

“What we can assure the general public ( it) is safe. The environment is very safe so far and we’re praying it will remain safe…,” he added.

Tomas emphasized their deployment during SONA will depend on the request of the Philippine National Police (PNP) who will lead security preparations.

“What we can only do is if they ask for our forces, we need to provide them with those forces,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS