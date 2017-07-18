Philippine National Police Director General Ronald Dela Rosa said Monday the PNP monitored a possible National People's Army (NPA) attack in Davao City before the State of the Nation Address of President Rodrigo Duterte.

"We have monitored in the other side, the NPA, that they will make some pre SONA attacks and harassment in Davao", Dela Rosa said in an interview after the flag raising ceremony in Camp Crame.

“We are preparing for that,” added Dela Rosa.

Duterte will deliver his second report of his administration’s accomplishments after one year as president on July 24.

Dela Rosa said apart from the NPA threat, the PNP does not see other attacks before Duterte’s address.

"I hope the public will cooperate, that we are facing some degree of threats. So I hope the public will adjust and let's help each other guard the peacefulness of our sorroundings", he said.

Dela Rosa said the PNP will fight back if they will be attacked by the NPA despite peace talks.

"As I have said, our quest is never ending. If we can achieve peace through peace talks, then much better but if they are not sincere, we cannot do anything...it's a war", he said. Alanna Ambi/DMS