An alleged drug lord from Isabela province and two companions were killed in an alleged encounter with policemen in Quezon City Sunday.

Killed in the encounter which happened at 5:18 am in Barangay Pag-Asa were Johnny de Leon from Cantiago City, Isabela, said Chief Superintendent Guillermo Eleazar.

Police recovered three assorted guns six sachets of shabu and a passbook with millions of pesos in transaction details.

De Leon is allegedly involved in distributing illegal drugs in Isabela, Cagayan, Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino.

In a text message, Eleazar said policemen were implementing search warrant issued by Quezon City Branch 89 Judge Cecilyn Burgos-Villavert for illegal possession of firearms. But one of De Leon's men shot at the policemen, triggering the encounter.

The gunman was shot dead. The other gunman was killed by police on the second floor.

De Leon pulled out a firearm and shot a policeman who went inside his bedroom, hitting a policeman on his protective vest. The other cops shot de Leon dead. DMS