Film director Brillante Mendoza, who drew mixed reactions for his seemingly artsy helming of President Rodrigo Duterte’s State of the Nation Address at the House of Representatives last year, will do so once more on July 24.

Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said Mendoza showed interest in directing Duterte’s second address but the director will change his camera angles this time.

“Director Brillante will be directing this (State of the Nation Address) once more because he expressed interest,” said Andanar over dzMM.

Mendoza, winner of the best director award at the 2009 Cannes Film Festival for Kinatay, will “adjust (because) I know that some of the shots were criticized last year,” said Andanar.

Andanar said he thinks Mendoza will not repeat shooting Duterte from the floor. “I don’t think that will happen again, that shooting up ( from the floor) shot,” he said. “You know director Mendoza is such a professional person.”

Andanar said Congress will give Mendoza “bigger leeway so his camera can follow the president while he walks to the stage.”

Andanar added this week the Lower House will be meeting over technical matters with the Malacanang group over the State of the Nation Address. DMS