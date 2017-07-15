President Benigno Aquino III will file a motion for reconsideration after the Office of the Ombudsman ordered the filing of criminal charges against him for the botched anti-terrorism operation in Mamasapano, Maguindanao in 2015, his spokesperson said on Friday.

In a text message, lawyer Abigail Valte said Aquino received the order of the Ombudsman.

She said Aquino and his lawyers are studying the order, "with the end view of filing a motion for reconsideration."

However, she said apparently Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales made wrong conclusions on Aquino's case.

"An initial reading shows that there may have been a misappreciation of some facts surrounding the incident, leading to some erroneous conclusions. He will seek to clarify the same through a motion for reconsideration," said Valte, Aquino's deputy spokesperson when he was president.

Morales has ordered the filing of criminal charges against Aquino, along with former Philippine National Police Director General Alan Purisima and Director Getulio Nape?as of the Special Action Force, for the alleged usurpation of authority and violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

Morales said Aquino erred for allowing Purisima, who was suspended when the anti-terrorist operation was launched, to play a major role in the Oplan Exodus aimed at arresting two internationally-wanted terrorists on January 24, 2015.

One of the terrorists, Zulkifli bin Hir, alias Marwan, was killed, 44 SAF commandos were also slain in the firefight with other lawless elements in the area. Celerina Monte/DMS