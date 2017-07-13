Transport company Grab Philippines said Wednesday no new drivers will be allowed starting on July 16.

Grab Philippines country head Brian Cu said in his Facebook post"starting Monday, we will no longer activate new drivers unto the platform. This is in compliance to the regulations set forth by Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Memorandum Circular2015-16".

Cu said Grab will continue signups, screening, training and accreditation of new applicants.

"It is concern for the safety and welfare of our current partners that we make this decision. We know that there are still many of you who want to join the Grab platform, but we need to ensure that our existing partners are not replaced at unecessary risk", Cu said.

Grab and Uber were fined P5 million each by the LTFRB on Tuesday for not complying to the agency’s terms and conditions.

In the public hearing Tuesday, Cu admitted Grab continued accepting new vehicles to the platform despite the LTFRB order to stop processing new application.

"We have continued accepting vehicles on the platform even after the moratorium...because if we stop accepting we might as well should have closed down the business because as mentioned to you before in the previous meeting that drivers come in and also fall out,” said Cu.

Grab has around 28,000 active drivers nationwide. Its public affairs manager Leo Gonzales said 75 percent is in Metro Manila

LTFRB board member Aileen Lizada said Grab "may accredit but must not give the partner operator booking apps" Alanna Ambi/DMS.