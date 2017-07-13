One soldier and eight suspected members of New People’s Army were killed after an encounter in Compostela Valley province on Wednesday morning.

Captain Alexandre Caballes, public affairs officer of the Army’s 10 Infantry Division, said troops of 25th and 60th Infantry Battalions were conducting pursuit operation when they have encountered about 40 armed menin the vicinity of at Brgy. L.S. Sarmiento, Laak, Compostela Valley province around 8:30 am.

Caballes said the troops were conducting pursuit operation after the first encounter that occurred at the vicinity of Brgy Casoon in Monkayo last Monday.

He emphasized that government forces seized an NPA encampment in the areas during the fire fight.

“Prior to this series of encounters, Lt Col Ismael Mandanas, commander of 25IB said that they have been receiving reports that the same rebel group will consolidate at Brgy Casoon to conduct tactical offensives prior to President Duterte's State of the Nation Address (SONA) in compliance to their communist leaders instructions,” he said.

Caballes said the fire fight also resulted in the recovery of high-powered firearms owned by the bandits.

“The same troops recovered eight dead bodies of the NPA and six high-powered firearms comprising five M16 Armalite rifles and an M60 machine gun left by the fleeing rebels,” he said.

Caballes said soldier whose name is being withheld prior notification of his family was also wounded but expired while being rushed to the hospital.

He said government troops are still pursuing the gunmen while checkpoints manned by army and police were immediately established in the different areas of 10th Infantry Division. Robina Asido/DMS