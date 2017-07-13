President Rodrigo Duterte is waiting for the security officials' recommendation on whether to extend martial law in Mindanao, an official said on Wednesday.

"The Palace is waiting for the full report of the Secretary of National Defense and Martial Law Administrator and Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff, the Martial Law Implementor, before PRRD (Duterte) initiates any action for the proposal of an extension of martial law and the suspension of the writ of habeas corpus," Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez earlier brought up the idea that Duterte can extend martial law declaration until 2022, the end of the Duterte administration.

Abella reiterated Duterte said he abides by the rule of law and extending martial law would be based solely on the assessment and recommendation of the military and the police.

"We assure all our citizens that the primordial consideration of our Commander in Chief is the national interest. He is also for the immediate restoration of the rule of law, peace, order, and the overall safety and well-being of our citizens not only in Marawi but in the whole of country," he said.

Duterte imposed martial law in the whole of Mindanao for 60 days starting May 23 when the Islamic State-inspired Maute Terror Group attacked and occupied Marawi. The 60-day period will expire on July 22. Celerina Monte/DMS