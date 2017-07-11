President Rodrigo Duterte has reappointed Jose Manuel Romualdez as his special envoy to the United States.

"We are confident that the re-appointment of Mr. Romualdez will usher in better PH-US relations and promote stronger cooperation between the two countries," said Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella in a statement.

Romualdez had refused his appointment as the Philippine ambassador to Washington in December last year due to health concern.

According to the Philippine Star where he is a columnist, Romualdez has recovered and is now ready to assume the position as a special envoy to the US. Celerina Monte/DMS