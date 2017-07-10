In partnership with the National Economic and Development Authority, the Metro Manila Development Authority committed to aligning its development plan for NCR with the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2017?2022.

This comes after an executive briefing this week regarding the PDP with the MMDA and planning officers of local government units in NCR to implement the PDP in their localities.

Director for Metropolitan Planning Josefina Faulan said that the MMDA has an ongoing effort to craft the Regional Development Plan (RDP) for NCR.

“We have completed a first draft for NCR’s sectoral assessment that will go into the RDP. We are now conducting bilateral consultations with different sectors as we delve into crafting crucial strategies for developing the country’s capital, guided by the overall Philippine Development Plan,” Faulan said.

Aside from the PDP, she added that the RDP will be anchored on Greenprint 2030, MMDA’s own roadmap for urban development.

Meanwhile, MMDA Chairman Danilo Lim expressed support for carrying out the PDP especially in addressing traffic congestion in the metro.

“It is only timely that we are discussing the PDP?of which, infrastructure development is a key part?as this is the best solution to the heavy traffic that we are experiencing in Metro Manila,” Lim said.

He added that, while roads, bridges, and modes of mass transportation detailed in the PDP are needed to ease traffic congestion, equally important is the support from Metro Manila mayors to make sure that the plan is translated into local policies and projects.

Meanwhile, Mr. Aldwin Urbina of NEDA gave updates on infrastructure flagship projects of the Duterte administration, adding that 35 out of 75 infrastructure flagship projects are dedicated to Mega Manila.

As updated, 6 out of 35 Mega Manila projects have already been approved by the NEDA Board

This includes the New Configuration of the LRT Line 1 North Extension Project, which will be designed to accommodate up to 1.28 million passengers a day.

Also approved was a National Transport Policy that will synchronize decisions and investments among all transport-related agencies and between the national and local levels.

NEDA Undersecretary for Policy and Planning Rosemarie Edillon acknowledged the need for local government partners to achieve strategies in the PDP.

“We hope to enlighten you to craft policies in your areas that will build a solid foundation for inclusive growth, a high trust society, and a globally competitive economy,” Edillon said.

She added that, following the adoption of Executive Order 27, the NEDA is hopeful that the Metro Manila Council will be more determined to localize strategies set in the PDP.

Monday’s executive briefing is part of the agency’s follow-up activities to the PDP Launch to engage various sectors to support the PDP’s implementation. DMS