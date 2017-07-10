A female member of communist New People's Army, who was arrested recently, was a "distant" relative of Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana's wife, the Department of National Defense said on Sunday.

Adriel Dawn Aguilar Aquino who was nabbed in Abra on July 1 was not directly related to Lorenzana, Public Affairs Service Chief Director Arsenio Andolong said in a statement.

"She is a distant relative of the Secretary's wife and this has no relevance to Ms. Aquino's arrest by proper authorities," he said.

He said Lorenzana stressed that rule of law must be upheld and equally applied to everyone regardless of who he or she may be.

Aquino, alias Joan, was arrested after an encounter with the troops of 24th Infantry Battalion at the vicinity of in Brgy Kilong-olao, Boliney, Abra last July 1. Ella Dionisio/DMS