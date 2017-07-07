The military and police forces arrested an alleged high-ranking leader of New People’s Army (NPA) in Surigao City last Wednesday.

2nd Lt. Jonel Castillo, civil military operations officer of the Army’s 30th Infantry Battalion, said elements of the Army's 30th Infantry Battalion, Surigao City police and Provincial Public Safety Company were conducting checkpoint operation along the national highway at Barangay Trinidad, Surigao City when they arrested the suspect around 5pm.

He said the suspect identified as certain Arpel Rabago alias Yoyo, a vice commander of an NPA platoon of the guerilla front 16 operating in Surigao del Norte had a warrant of arrest by the Surigao City Judicial Branch Court for cases of multipile attempted murder and frustrated murder.

“Aka Yoyo is responsible for the series of harassments and extortion in certain parts of the province. He led a numerous attacks against government troops who are conducting peace and development activities in the towns of Malimono, San Francisco and Surigao City during the previous years" he said.

Lt. Col. Allen Tomas, commander of 30th Infantry Battalion, said the arrest of Yoyo is a wakeup call to other rebels.

“It is the right time to lay down your arms and be with the government",” he said.

“We will continue stabilizing peace and security in the province of Surigao del Norte. We will never allow these communist insurgents ( to) destabilize our peace efforts especially in conflict-affected areas”, he added.

Castillo said Yoyo was turned over to the Surigao City police station for proper disposition. Robina Asido/DMS