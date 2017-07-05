Philippine National Police Director General Ronald Del Rosa said he and Armed Forces Chief General Eduardo A?o will recommend to President Rodrigo Duterte to extend martial law in Mindanao for 60 more days once it ends on July 23.

“We are inclined to recommend to the president that if the situation in Marawi is not stabilize to extend martial law as Marawi is being rehabilitated,” said the PNP chief on Tuesday.

He said discussed this with the AFP chief Monday.

“It’s difficult to rehabiliate the area if there are still some gunshots so to ensure that the rehabilitation phase is safe, it would be better to extend martial law,” he added,

The Supreme Court dismissed three petitions questioning the legality of Duterte’s martial law proclamation for Mindanao on May 23.

11 justice voted for while one dissented, said the High Tribunal in a statement. Only one justice dissented.

Dela Rosa said this decision was based on their assessment as of Monday. “If the situation changes, we can revise our recommendation,” he said. DMS