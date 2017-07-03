Tropical storm Emong has gained strength as it rapidly moves away from the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said on Sunday.

Weather forecaster Benison Espareja said Emong was last spotted at 405 northeast of Basco, Batanes rapidly moving towards Ryukyu Islands.

Emong has maximum sustained winds of 80 kph and gustiness up to 95 kph. It is forecast to move northwest at 30 kph.

Emong intensified into a tropical storm around 11am Sunday.

Espareja said Emong "by Tuesday will weaken into a tropical depression as it moves toward Japan."

The weather bureau said the storm is not affecting the country and what some areas are experiencing are just isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Light to moderate rainshowers and thunderstorms will be experienced over the province of Palawan, regions of Zamboanga Peninsula and Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (ARMM).

Metro Manila and other parts of the country will experience isolated rainshowers or thunderstorm, especially in the afternoon or evening. Ella Dionisio