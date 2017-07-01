Philippine National Railways (PNR) have raised its transportation fare on Saturday.

In an advisory to its customers, PNR said it has increased its fare to a minimum of 15 pesos (from the previous fare of 10 pesos) for the first 14 kilometers for a regular passengers and an additional five pesos for every zone (or seven kilometers) travelled.

"Passengers caught without tickets or short ticketed will be charged the farthest distance fare of Manila to Alabang for P30 or Manila to Calamba for P 60," the advisory noted.

The list of new fare that were displayed in every station indicates discounted fare for the senior citizen and persons with disabilities.

The fare discount for senior citizen and persons with disabilities is ranging from three to 11 pesos defending on the travel distance.

The Philippine National Railways have a total of 17 stations from Tutuban station in Manila to Alabang station in Muntinlupa City.

PNR also offers two trips a day from Tutuban station going to their stations located in laguna that reaches the area of Brgy. Mamatid in Cabuyao and vice versa.

The train for the first trip leaves Mamatid station at 4:56 am while the second trip departed from Tutuban Station at 7:07 pm. Robina Asido/DMS