Starting Saturday, July 1, all foreign nationals and former Filipino citizens, who have chosen to retire in the Philippines, may be eligible to be members of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp (PhilHealth).

In a statement, PhilHealth said its 2015 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Philippine Retirement Authority (PRA) will allow foreigners and former Filipinos to join the health insurance agency.

"All qualified foreign retirees, who are registered with the PRA, or former Filipinos may enrol under the Informal Economy member category to gain access to medical care services in the country," said PhilHealth.

The move is part of the government's efforts to promote the country as a retirement haven for qualified foreigners.

Interested foreign retirees may submit PhilHealth Member Registration Form (PMRF) for Foreign Nationals to the PRA Head Office in Makati City or to any of satellite offices nationwide.

Requirements are Special Resident Retiree’s Visa (SRRV) and a granted permanent residency status pursuant to Section 9 (d) of Executive Order No. 1037.

PhilHealth said the PRA will facilitate their enrolment into the National Health Insurance Program (NHIP).

PhilHealth said citizens of other countries, who are residing or working in the Philippines with a valid Alien Certificate of Registration Identity Card (ACR I-Card) issued by the Bureau of Immigration, may submit their Philhealth Member Registration Form for Foreign Nationals to the nearest local health insurance office

The annual premium contribution rate for PRA foreign retirees is P15,000, while other foreign citizens is P17,000.

"They may pay for their premium contributions either quarterly, semi-annually, or annually," said PhilHealth. DMS