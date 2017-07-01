An inter-agency council will be created to strengthen the security at the southern border of Eastern Mindanao.

“Aside from the enhanced maritime patrol being conducted by the Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao and the joint maritime patrol with the Philippine Coast Guard in the territorial waters in South Eastern Mindanao, Eastern Mindanao Command (EMC) further intensified the border crossing security to prevent terrorist and other transnational crime syndicate from using the backdoor as entry point with the creation of an inter-agency border security council,” Brig. Gen. Gilbert Gapay, martial law spokesman in Eastern Mindanao Command (EMC) said.

Gapay said the creation of a Border Security Council was agreed during the Inter-Agency meeting at Naval Station Felix Apolinario, Panacan, Davao City on June 28.

“The Inter-Agency attendees discussed and provided input in enhancing the southern border security,” he said.

Gapay said the council will be composed of different agencies involved in maritime, immigration, foreign relations and other law enforcement agencies; and different local government units.

“The Inter-Agency Border Security Council will be a mechanism and venue for member agency in reporting and assessing border security and recommending measures to be undertaken. It also defines the role and task of each member agency in the effort of securing the border,” he said.

“Meanwhile, border crossing stations in Cape San Agustin in Governor Generoso and Balut Island, Saranggani, Davao Occidental are being improved to strengthen the watch and monitoring system of the territorial border in Eastern Mindanao,” he added.

Gapay said as part of their additional security measure, Joint Task Force Haribon is also profiling different boats along the Davao Gulf to enhance its "Bantay Dagat" a community-based coastal security.

“In coordination with local government units this will be replicated in all coastal areas in Eastern Mindanao Command’s area of responsibility,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS