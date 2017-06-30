The Philippine National Police (PNP) reported on Thursday kidnap for ransom cases continues to decrease as only nine cases were recorded in the first semester of 2017.

“As of now June 29 the first semester is about to end and we only recorded nine for 2017 and these nine incidents is 31 percent of the 29 cases we have reported last year, 24 percent of the 38 cases last 2015 and 18 percent of the 49 cases on 2014 so we have decrease on the recorded incidents.,” Superintendent Abelardo Borromeo, Anti-Kidnapping Group spokesman, told reporters in a press briefing in Camp Crame.

“In fact on our record now all of the nine incidents are kidnap for ransom cases perpetrated by other individuals, we have not recorded kidnap for ransom cases by terrorist groups at organized crime groups and criminal gangs” he added.

Borromeo the highest number of kidnap-for-ransom cases was recorded in 2013 with a total of 52 cases.

“The highest here is 2013, that is the kidnap for ransom group in Luzon area that is why on 2014 and 2015 the Anti-Kidnapping Group conduct intensified and sustained operations against identified crime groups in central Luzon that resulted in the neutralization of lot of people involved in kidnapping,” he said.

Borromeo emphasized authorities were able to solve around 60 percent or five of the total of nine cases that were recorded in the first semester.

He mentioned victims on the cases solved were rescued or released by kidnappers.

Borromeo said the nine cases involve 16 people including eight Filipinos, six Chinese national and two Indians. Robina Asido/DMS