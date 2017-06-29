The National Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) are set to conduct the second quarter Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill on Thursday.

Romina Marasigan, NDRRMC spokesperson, the quake drill will be conducted at 2 pm with the ceremonial area at Bolton Street, Davao City.

“This is part of the ongoing quarterly campaign of nationwide simultaneous earthquake drills and this time the pilot area is in Davao city… the reason why we are bringing it out of Metro Manila is to ensure that the public will not just be looking at Metro Manila as the only one who might experience strong earthquakes since the threat for the strong earthquake is actually for the entire country,” she said.

“So we have to ensure the local government units are doing their share for preparedness not only of the public but of our local governments in terms of assets, in terms of organization,” she added.

Marasigan said SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City as a pilot area for the earthquake drill in National Capital Region (NCR).

“While it is going to be launched in Davao City, we will be holding also pilot areas in various areas of the country, we have participants in all of our regions including schools, communities, they have confirmed there participation,” she said.

“Based on the initial reports that we got, more than 42,000 individuals will be participating in the drill nationwide,” she added. Robina Asido/DMS