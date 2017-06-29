The number of recorded cyber bullying cases has continued to increase, the Philippine National Police (PNP) Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) said Wednesday.

“From the time I was assigned in the ACG when I studied the statistics from the time of our creation the incidents are rising,” said Senior Superintendent Michael Angelo Zuniga, Anti Cybercrime Operations Division chief, in a press briefing in Camp Crame.

In a power point presentation, statistics on cyber bullying recorded from 2013 to 2017 shows recorded cases has reached a total of 782 as of 2016 from 485 of 2015, 192 of 2014 and 52 from 2013.

Statistics show the cases includes online libel, online threat, unjust vexation and violating the Anti-Child Abuse Law.

Data also shows recorded number of cases in2017 has reached 197 only for the first quarter.

Zuniga clarified “these are the cases that we have received and investigated but this does not represent the cases we have filed. Only what we have received and investigated.”

He also confirmed there are cases filed but he did not say how many these are.

“There are (cases) that were filed and there are successful prosecution,” Zuniga said.

Zuniga said the number of cases recorded by the PNP-ACG is expected to increase as their capabilities are expected to develop in the future.

“The reason is we have not yet recorded all and we are not even scattered all over the country yet ( is) we only have five field units consisting of 10 regions and we have 18 regions,” he said.

He said cases are expected to go up because “people are not actually aware how to report it and we were not able to capture all the offenses because we don't have that capability.”

“The forensic equipment we have are grants from other countries: Australian and the United States but we are procuring… digital forensic devices,” he said,

Zuniga said the ACG has submitted a enhancement program. “If it will be approved

there will be a lot of latest technology on digital forensics and machines that we will be having,” he added.

The ACG also lack personnel. “There should be 162 personnel for the PNP ACG but now we have 144,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS