The Armed Forces of the Philippines said on Wednesday Isnilon Hapilon, the anointed leader of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria in Southeast Asia, could still be in Marawi City and reports he escaped may be disinformation.

In the Mindanao Hour briefing in Malacanang, Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla Jr., AFP spokesman, said they were still verifying reports that Hapilon has managed to leave Marawi.

But since there is no proof yet, he said, "On our part, it is safer to assume that the enemies we are looking for are still there. So that is where we are working at and that is where our focus is, until such time that we have sufficient proof to say otherwise."

Padilla said most information the military received regarding Hapilon escaping Marawi did not provide sufficient details.

"So this could be disinformation to distract our troops in hunting him down," he explained.

He said Hapilon is the ISIS-linked Maute militant who has the highest reward on the head.

The United States has placed a $5 million bounty for the arrest of Hapilon, while the Philippine government has offered a P10 million reward.

Padilla said since a huge amount of money was involved and Hapilon could have felt other people may betray him to collect the bounty.

He recalled President Rodrigo Duterte has promised that anyone who could bring Hapilon to the authorities would immediately be given the reward. "No questions asked," he said.

"It is important that he'd (Hapilon) be caught dead or alive. And it is to the interest of our country because he's been wanted for a long time," Padilla stressed. Celerina Monte/DMS