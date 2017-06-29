The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said a total of 17 cadavers in Marawi City on Wednesday morning.

Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla said the government troops with police, firemen, and civilian volunteers recovered the bodies of 17 individuals at the vicinity of Barangay Gadungan, Marawi City around 11:40 am.

“Philippine National Police Scene of the Crime Operatives (PNP-SOCO) is undertaking procedures to identify the bodies for proper disposition and identification of the cadavers so that their relatives can claim them and provide them a decent burial,” Padilla said.

Lt. Col. Jo-ar Herrera, spokesman of the Army’s 1st Infantry Division, said the recovered bodies were in the state of decomposition.

He said the recovery was made after troops were able to clear the barangay from the terrorist group members last week.

“That was last week, but there are a lot of bombs there,” Herrera said.

Padilla said according to Brig. Gen. Rolando Joselito Bautista, Joint Task Force Marawi Commander, the “cadavers are believed to be among those civilians who were helplessly murdered by the Maute and ASG terrorists.”

“This is a manifestation of Maute and ASG's brutality who killed these innocent civilians in cold blood,” said Bautista.

Padilla said retrieval operations are being conducted in Barangay Gadungan and some areas which the local terrorists held and where some civilians were believed to be murdered by the terrorists. Robina Asido/DMS