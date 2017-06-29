Bureau of Immigration (BI) agents arrested on Thursday a Japanese national wanted by authorities in Tokyo for involvement in insurance fraud and swindling.

Sources from the BI fugitive search unit said 37-year-old Susuki Yuya was nabbed by the unit’s operatives in his residence at Pearl Street, South Greenpark Village, along Severina Avenue Km. 18, Parañaque City.

The agents were armed with a mission order that BI Commissioner Jaime Morente issued at the request of the Japan’s national police agency through the embassy in Manila.

It was learned Yuya was an undocumented alien when arrested as his passport has been canceled by the Japanese government in September 2014.

BI sources said aside from being an undocumented alien, the Japanese will be deported due to his being a fugitive.

The Japanese has an outstanding warrant of arrest issued by Japanese Court in Tokyo on 16 March 2017.

He was indicted before the court for health insurance fraud from which he allegedly earned 22, 245, 565 yen by falsely claiming to a medical insurance company in September 2010 that he was being treated for cancer.

Yuya was separately charged with defrauding another victim of more than 490,000 yen after inducing the latter to invest in coin trading.

Investigation revealed the Japanese had been hiding in the Philippines since November 8, 2013 when he last arrived in Manila together with his Filipina wife.

Yuya is detained at the BI detention facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig pending his eventual deportation to Japan.

The BI board of commissioners is expected to issue next week a summary deportation order against Yuya after which a team of Japanese policemen will fetch him in Manila and escort him back to Japan. DMS