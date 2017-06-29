China has expressed interest to conduct joint military exercises with the Philippines in the fight against terrorism as it donated assorted weapons and ammunition as well as fund for the Filipino soldiers fighting in Marawi City.

President Rodrigo Duterte, who attended the turnover ceremony of the assault and sniper rifles and almost six million pieces of ammunition in Clark, Pampanga, said during his first visit to China in October last year, the two governments agreed for the need to address the emerging threat of terrorism and piracy in Mindanao.

"Beijing expressed willingness to unconditionally help the Philippines. I saw this as a sign of goodwill on the part of our friends so I accepted their offer," he said, adding that when the Islamic State-linked Maute Terror Group attacked and started occupying Marawi on May 23, China reiterated its offer of help.

"As a result, our governments formally entered into two agreements where China committed to turnover 590 million pesos worth of military equipment to help in our campaign against ISIS-inspired terrorist holding up in Marawi," Duterte said.

In his speech, Chinese Ambassador Zhao Jianhua said the weapons turned over to the Philippines are just the first batch.

"The second batch is being prepared by the Chinese side and will be delivered in several months," he said.

As China is also a victim of terrorists, he said his government wants to further enhance military cooperation with the Philippines.

"Chinese side would like to explore the possibility of joint training, intelligence sharing and joint military exercises in the area of fighting terrorism," Zhao said.

He said Beijing would be donating P5 million to the families of the slain and wounded soldiers in Marawi.

This is on top of the P15 million that China earlier provided for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of Marawi.

Duterte thanked China for its assistance as he sought the help of the international partners in rebuilding Marawi.

"As our troops wrap up our operation against the remaining terrorists in Marawi, I also welcome our international partners into looking forward to rebuilding this city," he said.

But, Duterte said his invitation extends to Philippine allies "who share with us the principles of goodwill and non-interference in our domestic affairs."

China's first batch of donation includes 3,000 units of assault rifles with more than 5 million pieces of ammunition and 90 units of sniper rifles with more than 800,000 pieces of ammunition, Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff General Eduardo Ano said.

According to Duterte, the donation will be given to the military and police.

In an ambush interview in Clark, Duterte said he would be spending most of his time in Mindanao due to the fighting there.

"Every now and then, I go to the brigades to check on their morale, readiness and everything. So I won't be seen very often (in Manila) unless there is an important appointment. I’d be spending most of my time in Mindanao," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS