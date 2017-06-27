The Philippine Navy and its Vietnamese counterpart meet on last Thursday to share information about search and rescue missions, maritime security and disaster prevention at sea and enhancing communications.

The meeting was held in Pugad Island, a press statement from Naval Forces West said Monday. This was the third interaction between the two navies, it added.

Sports activities were held between the two navies. There were games of football, volleyball and tug-of-war, the statement said.

The Philippine Navy delegation was led by Colonel Camilo Balutan, Deputy Commander for Marine Operations, Naval Forces Westand Commander Virgilio De Guzman, Acting Commanding Officer, BRP Andres Bonifacio as platform of ship to shore movement.

The Vietnam delegation was led by Senior Captain Nguyen Viet Thuan, Deputy Commander of the Naval Region 4, Vietnam People’s Navy.

Other activities were a visit to statue of Tran Hung Dao, a lighthouse and a pagoda. DMS