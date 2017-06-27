Malacanang has started preparing for President Rodrigo Duterte's second State of the Nation Address next month.

In a television interview on Monday, Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar said his office and the Presidential Management Staff are working for the State of the Nation Address on July 24 when the session of Congress opens.

"The PCOO is partner in the production and the messaging, including the PMS," he said.

In his second address, Duterte is expected to push for priority measures of his administration in the remaining five years of his term.

But, Andanar said his office is preparing first for the first year anniversary of the Duterte administration on June 30.

"So the June 30 (anniversary preparation) is in the process, we are working on the report," he said, adding that the report would be aired over the television and radio stations and would be published in the newspapers.

Duterte assumed the presidency on noon of June 30, replacing then President Benigno Aquino III.

He has vowed to address peace and order, particularly crimes and illegal drugs, and corruption in government. Celerina Monte/DMS