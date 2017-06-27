Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar blamed on Monday the administration of former President Benigno Aquino III why the Islamic State-linked Maute Terror Group was able to set up its presence in Marawi City.

In a television interview, Andanar said the previous administration failed to strengthen governance.

"It's a common knowledge to everyone that the (members) of the ISIS storm the countries with weak institution, the institution of democracy or governance," he said.

"And sad to say that for the past few years, the (institution) was really weak. No one followed the law, etcetera," Andanar added.

He said it took years before ISIS was able to establish in the Philippines.

"Remember that it took them years to set up here in our country...and it is one fact that this was not addressed during the previous administration," Andanar stressed.

The government troopers have been pursuing Maute militants who have been holed up in Marawi since May 23.

Authorities said the terrorists had been preparing for a long time before they started rebellion in Marawi. The militants were allegedly able to smuggle weapons in the city.

Andanar said shortly after President Rodrigo Duterte assumed office, he had warned about the drug problem and the ISIS.

He claimed under the current administration the government's institutions have been reformed and are now strong. Celerina Monte/DMS