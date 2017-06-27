Religious leaders talked to Maute leaders to free hostages during the eight-hour humanitarian pause of the government on Sunday, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said Monday.

Colonel Edgard Arevalo, AFP Public Affairs chief, said they had reports eight Imams were able to speak to Abdullah and Madi Maute, the two leaders of the armed group.

The military announced the eight-hour truce Saturday night in the fight against the Maute group to enable Muslims to celebrate the end of Ramadan.

“That’s a period where individual or groups may come in to help rescue or negotiate”, Arevalo said.

He said religious leaders have not shared to the government forces the outcome of the talks with the Maute brothers.

“I’m not privy with regards to how they are going to share to us the results of the negotiation or the conversation. As we speak, they might have initial reports or confirmation but I don’t have any yet at the moment” Arevalo said. Alanna Ambi/DMS