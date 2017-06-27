Isnilon Hapilon, the reported leader of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) deserted his companion and fled Marawi City, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said Monday.

Colonel Edgard Arevalo, AFP Public Affairs chief, said information about Hapilon abandoning his group came from hostages rescued from the hands of the armed group.

“We are validating that. When we say validating there is still a quota of doubt in their declaration but the question is, why not? Why not believe them if they are the ones who actually stay, able to see, observe and hear the goings there?”, Arevalo said.

In a separate interview Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla, AFP spokesman, told DZMM there is strong proof beheading of people by the Maute group is true and continues.

“The information that we got are right. That is part of having a battle. There are a lot of information like these because they executed every Christian they captured and the videos they uploaded in the site of their supporters is particularly one of the evidence we have seen that support that, “Padilla said.

He said reports of Hapilon abandoning his group showed there is an “infighting” in the leadership, command and control inside the Maute group.

Arevalo said brothers Abdullah and Madi Maute, the two leaders of the group, are believed to be alive because according to reports eight imams were able to talk to them.

He said “the situation is evolving and developments are coming in”.

“If indeed he was able to spirit himself out in Marawi we… will run after him”, Arevallo said.

After more than 30 days of fighting, there are 70 government forces killed in action, about 50 to 200 trapped civilians and less than 120 Maute group members in Marawi City.

The armed group is hiding in “portions” of the four barangays in the City, Arevalo said.

Arevalo said: “In principle, the usage of air strike will continue depending on the needs and assessment of our commanders on the ground”.Alanna Ambi/DMS