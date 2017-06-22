An Australian national drowned off the waters of Palawan on Tuesday night.

In a report, Supt. Imelda Tolentino, Mimaropa regional police spokesman, identified the victim as Tadeusz Rusek, 64, an Australian tourist married to a Filipina and residing at Sitio Banana-Iram, Brgy. Cabalan, Olongapo City.

She said initial report disclosed the victim was with his friend identified as Zbigniew Malik Krasicki, 74 when the incident happened off the waters of Brgy. Caramay, Roxas, Palawan around 9 pm.

Tolentino said the victim and his friend had a drinking spree at the shoreline of the barangay before the incident.

“They decided to go back to the yacht using a small boat or dinghy. However, due to drunkenness, only his friend managed to climb aboard and the victim fell and submerged into the water and a strong wave smashed their dinghy,” she said.

“The friend of the victim immediately jumped into the water to rescue him but due to strong current of the water and darkness, he decided to go back on board and shouted for help,” she added.

Tolentino said the body of Rusek was found about 11 pm of the same day.

“The cadaver of the victim was brought by the responding personnel of Roxas municipal police station to Solivio Funeral Homes for autopsy,” he said.

“The yacht or watercraft owned by the victim was temporarily put under the care and custody of barangay officials of Caramay, Roxas, Palawan waiting for the relatives of the victim for proper disposition,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS