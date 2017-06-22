Four soldiers were wounded in an ambush incident in Northern Samar on Tuesday night, a police spokesperson said Wednesday.

Chief Insp. Ma Bella Rentuaya of the Eastern Visayas regional police said based on initial report troops of 20th Infantry Battalion were on board a military truck when they were attacked by the New People’s Army (NPA) at the vicinity of Brgy. Somoge and Brgy. Polangi, Catarman Northern Samar around 9:10 pm.

She said the wounded troops were given first aid while all municipal police stations and the provincial public safety company of Northern Samar were alerted and directed to intensify intelligence and counter intelligence monitoring to prepare for any eventuality in their respective area of responsibility.

“Further, they were advised to be extra cautious in securing and in responding to incidents. Elements of Northern Samar Provincial Police Officer are coordinating with Armed Forces of the Philippines to conduct pursuit operations and conduct appropriate investigation relative to the incident,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS