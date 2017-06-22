President Rodrigo Duterte has signed an executive order regulating and controlling the use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices to prevent deaths and injuries.

Duterte, in EO No. 28 inked on June 20, said this is "to minimize the risk of injuries and casualties, the use of firecrackers shall henceforth be confined to community fireworks displays."

The EO cited the conditions as when a display of fireworks qualifies as a community fireworks, such as when it is conducted on the occasion or as part of a celebration, competition, or similar event held in a venue other than a place of residence; and under the supervision of a trained person duly licensed by the Philippine National Police.

The other condition is if it is allowed by the municipality or city concerned through a permit specifying the date and time of the fireworks display and the specific area in which the display will be conducted, in conformity with national standards, rules and regulations.

The EO provides that pyrotechnic devices other than firecrackers may be used outside community fireworks display subject to existing laws, rules and regulations.

Under the order, the Philippine National Police chief is directed to promulgate criteria for what constitutes prohibited firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices within 30 days from the effectivity of the EO.

The PNP head is also ordered to provide specific lists of such devices as may be necessary for the guidance of the public, which will be disseminated to all concerned.

"All fireworks falling under such criteria (prohibited firecrackers) may not be manufactured, sold, distributed or used even as part of a community fireworks display," the EO said.

The PNP, with the Departments of Health, Interior and Local Government, and Environment and Natural Resources, and the Bureau of Fire Protection, after the appropriate public consultation, is also directed to promulgate rules and regulations for the implementation of the Order, which shall include guidelines on allowable areas where community fireworks displays may be conducted.

Information campaigns will be conducted on the danger of using fireworks.

The concerned government agencies shall submit a consolidated report to the Office of the President regarding the implementation of the Order within 30 days from the effectivity of the EO and every six months thereafter, including statistics on the victims of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices per municipality or city.

The EO shall take effect immediately.

Firecrackers have been a perennial problem during Christmas season up to New Year celebration that several people are killed or injured, including children, due to the use of firecrackers. Celerina Monte/DMS