President Rodrigo Duterte would ask Indonesian President Joko Widodo regarding the reported presence of a huge number of Indonesian terrorists in the Philippines.

Duterte, during a media interview in Cagayan de Oro City on Tuesday, said he was set to have a phone call with Widodo on Wednesday.

"He (Widodo) will ask questions and I have so many questions for him," Duterte said, citing earlier reports quoting the Indonesian defense minister regarding the presence of about 1,200 terrorists in the Philippines, with most of them Indonesians.

In the "Mindanao Hour" briefing on Wednesday, Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella confirmed the scheduled phone conversation of the two leaders.

But he could not give the details.

"I’m sure they’ll be talking security matters, but we don’t have the details of the plans for that conversation," he said.

According to the military, at least eight foreigners were killed in conflict-affected Marawi City and some of the slain terrorists were Indonesians.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana earlier said he was not aware where his counterpart got the data regarding the alleged presence of about 1,200 foreign terrorists in the country.

He had said the government would seek clarification from Indonesian government.

Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesman Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla Jr. said the Philippine government has coordinated with Indonesia. But he said he is not privy to what was discussed. Celerina Monte/DMS