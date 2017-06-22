The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) confirmed the members of Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) have occupied an elementary school after attacking an outpost of a Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team (BPAT) in Pigcawayan, Cotabato on Wednesday.

The military also received a report the gunmen were holding around 23 civilians, six of whom were children. Police said 858 residents have evacuated.

The regional police office in General Santos City said in a statement “more or less 300 suspected BIFF members harassed the residents of Barangays Malagakit, Simsiman and Banucagon, Pigcawayan.”

The bandits also harassed the BPAT outpost in Brgy Malagakit and CAFGU ( Citizens Armed Forces Geographical Unit) detachment in Brgy. Simsiman in Pigkawayan around 6 am.

The military said the BIFF fighters were “over a hundred”, including private armed groups.

“They were repulsed and on their way to escape they ran towards the school, where they (are) holed in, and they are still there,” Col. Edgard Arevalo, AFP Public Affairs chief, told reporters in Camp Aguinaldo.

Arevalo said the military “contained” the bandit group within the school area.

“The skirmishes are still ongoing because they withdrew towards the school but what we can say is that the incident is already contained. They are there. There is an ongoing fire fight because they are resisting our personnel who addressing the incident,” he said.

Captain Nap Alcarioto, spokesman of the Army’s 602nd Brigade, said they also got a report the bandits were holding around 23 civilians, including six children.

Police said two CAFGU members identified as Angel Verona and Resty Segundera were wounded.

Arevalo emphasized Brig. Gen. Arnel Dela Vega, commander of Army’s 6th Infantry Division assured the situation is under control.

“The message to us specifically from Gen. Dela Vega, we should not worry the situation is under control and then we hope that we will be able to conclude this the soonest time possible,” he said.

Arevalo said the attack in Cotabato does not have any relation to the rebellion in Marawi City.

“This is not in any way related to the on-going operation against the rebellion in Marawi but this is an effort for them to establish that they are still a force to reckon with,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS